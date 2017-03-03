Edward D. Warren | PBMares

Edward D. Warren, director of practice growth for accounting and business consulting firm PBMares LLP, has been elected board secretary of Samaritan Ministry of Greater Washington.

Warren joined PBMares in 2014. He has more than 25 years of sales, marketing, business development, and management experience. He served as a board member and treasurer of Strive DC prior to their merger with SMGW. Ed joined SMGW’s board when the merger was finalized in August 2016.

