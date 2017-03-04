Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Good news for paid sick leave supporters; Morheim reprimanded despite pleas of innocence

By: Daily Record Staff March 4, 2017

Employees of small businesses in Maryland got some good news this week on the paid sick leave front while a Maryland delegate faced a reprimand from his legislative colleagues despite his repeated assertions that he did nothing wrong. Government affairs writer Bryan P. Sears reported Wednesday that House of Delegates gave preliminary approval to a bill that ...

