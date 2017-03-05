Quantcast

‘We’ve got a crisis in Maryland’

Hospitals’ chief Carmela Coyle on mental health woes, opioid addiction and Obamacare

By: Tim Curtis March 5, 2017

The Maryland Hospital Association keeps a busy calendar during the legislative session in Annapolis. Carmela Coyle, the association’s president and CEO, said this year the organization would offer recommendations on more than 100 bills. And this year she’s also had to pay attention to efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act led by congressional ...

