Quantcast

Last Delmarva beach town without smoking ban may add one

By: Associated Press March 6, 2017

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. — The last community on the Delmarva coast without a public beach smoking ban is considering enacting one. Leaders in South Bethany are weighing an ordinance prohibiting tobacco, vapor and marijuana use on the beach and in beach access areas. The News Journal reports it will get a second reading March 10 and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo