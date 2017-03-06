ENTRY-LEVEL

ASSOCIATE

Anderson, Coe & King, LLP is seeking an entry-level associate for Fall 2017. Applicants must have excellent research, analytical and writing skills, as well as a strong academic background. Candidates currently must be serving in a judicial clerkship.

Compensation and benefits are competitive. The work environment is informal and collegial. Please send your resume along with several writing samples, in confidence, to Amanda Albright, Firm Administrator (albright@acklaw.com).