Ex-Howard Co. gymnastics coach sentenced on child porn charges

By: Associated Press March 6, 2017

A former Howard County youth gymnastics coach has been sentenced to six years in prison for distributing child pornography. Fifty-seven-year-old Paul Bollinger was sentenced in federal court in Baltimore on Friday. Prosecutors say Bollinger worked as a youth gymnastics coach in Maryland for more than 30 years before his arrest. Prosecutors say Bollinger distributed computer files containing ...

