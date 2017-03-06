Quantcast

Baltimore mayor wants police overtime audit after indictment

By: Associated Press March 6, 2017

Baltimore's mayor is calling for an audit of police department overtime after seven officers were indicted on federal racketeering charges that included allegations of overtime fraud. The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Catherine Pugh called for the audit Friday. The department is already set to be audited within the next two years but Pugh says she wants ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo