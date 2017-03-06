Quantcast

Maryland school bus driver accused of abusing 2 young girls

By: Associated Press March 6, 2017

KENSINGTON — A Montgomery County school bus driver has been accused of sexually abusing two young girls. The Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement that 59-year-old Salvador Rodriguez admitted during an interview to having "inappropriate contact" with two 11-year-old students while they were passengers on his bus. Rodriguez, of North Kensington, Maryland, faces two counts ...

