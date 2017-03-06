Quantcast

PJM eyes restart of power project pooh-poohed by Md., Del. officials

By: Associated Press Randall Chase March 6, 2017

DOVER, Del.  — Officials with a regional power grid operator want to greenlight a controversial transmission line project that Delaware and Maryland officials have said would impose unfair costs on their residents while mostly benefiting New Jersey. Amid criticism and rising costs, the PJM Interconnection board suspended the Artificial Island transmission line project last summer and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo