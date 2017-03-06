Quantcast

Rosenstein in line to oversee Russia probe

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker March 6, 2017

WASHINGTON — Some Democrats worry the appointment of a Jeff Sessions subordinate to oversee an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election won't be a clean enough break from the embattled attorney general. But the veteran prosecutor in line for the job may be uniquely politically palatable. Rod Rosenstein, who faces his confirmation hearing next week ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo