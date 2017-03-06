Quantcast

Scott, Taney descendants say their reconciliation shows the way

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 6, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Lynne Jackson and Charlie Taney stood in front of the statue of Roger Brooke Taney and called for change. The descendants of Scott, a slave, and Taney, then the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who authored a decision that declared slaves were property and not human, didn't call for a removal of the controversial jurist. ...

