Supreme Court: Jury secrecy no bar to looking into race bias

By: Associated Press March 6, 2017

WASHINGTON — A juror's use of racial or ethnic slurs during deliberations over a defendant's guilt can be a reason for breaching the centuries-old legal principle of secrecy in the jury room, the Supreme Court ruled Monday. The justices ruled 5-3 in a case from Colorado that lower courts can take the unusual step of examining ...

