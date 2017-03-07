2017 Top 100 Women named by The Daily Record

The Daily Record today announced its 2017 Top 100 Women.
A record number of 435 women were nominated this year for the statewide honor. Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their professional, volunteer and mentoring accomplishments.
Eleven women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence, which means they will receive the award for a third and final time.
“Maryland’s Top 100 Women have achieved amazing accomplishments in their careers, but to be honored as a Top 100 Woman requires more than just career success,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “She must be an exemplary citizen, committed to her community, creating change and growing the next generation of leaders through active mentoring. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize these leaders.”
The awards program will be held April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore. For information about tickets and sponsorships, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.
Since 1996, Top 100 Women has recognized outstanding women leaders who are not only leading the way professionally but are dedicating their time and energy to community work as well as mentoring.
Here are this year’s honorees:
Katie Allston, LCSW-C
Executive Director
Marian House, Inc.
Amy E. Askew
Principal
Kramon & Graham, P.A.
Debra Reznick Attman
Realtor
Long and Foster Real Estate
Mythili “Lee” Bachu
President/CEO
United Retirement Plan Consultants
and MGA Consultants, Inc.
Zoa D. Barnes
Partner
Hill, Barnes & McInerney, LLC
Angie Barnett
President/CEO
Better Business Bureau Serving Greater MD
Walakewon Blegay
Staff Attorney
DC Nurses Association
Dr. Mary Way Bolt
President
Cecil College
Tammy Brumwell Bresnahan
Director of Advocacy
AARP
Rev. Lettie Moses Carr, Esq.
Chaplain
Maryland Correctional Institution for Women/First Baptist Church of Glenarden
Nona Carroll
State Program Director
Maryland Business Roundtable for Education
Karen S. Cherry
Vice President, Office Leasing
The Howard Hughes Corporation
Tina M. Corner
Founder
LXCouncil (Leader Exchange Council)
Corryne Deliberto
Executive Director
Community Law in Action (CLIA)
Cari DeSantis
President/CEO
Melwood
Kimberly Conway Dumpson, Esq., CFRE
Executive Vice President/Chief of Staff
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Margaret Dunkle
Chair
Harriet Elizabeth Brown Commemoration Task Force
Lynette Maria Entzian
Vice President
LLF, Inc.
Kirsten M. Eriksson
Principal
Miles & Stockbridge P.C.
Christine Espenshade
Managing Director, Capital Markets
JLL
Hon. Deborah Sweet Eyler
Maryland Court of Special Appeals
Susan Finlayson
Senior Vice President, Operations
Mercy Medical Center
Christina Fitts
President
Arrise Consulting Enterprise, LLC
Barbara Gassaway
President/CEO
The Research Group &
Observation Baltimore
Julie Gaver
Owner
Julie Gaver Training & Development
Elizabeth A Green, Esq.
Member
Pessin Katz Law
Dominica Groom
Senior Director, Global Sustainability
& Supplier Diversity
Marriott International, Inc.
Susan M. Hahn
Founder/President
HobbleJog Foundation
and Swan Consulting Group, Inc.
Jackie Harris
President/CEO
Integrace
Zaneilia Harris
President
Harris and Harris Wealth
Management Group
Nicole L. Harrison, M. Ed., M.S.
Special Education Transition Support
Montgomery County Public School System
and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Del. Anne Healey
Maryland House of Delegates
Hon. Wanda Keyes Heard
Circuit Court for Baltimore City
Beth Hehir
Vice President, Business Banking
M&T Bank
Lt. Col. Laura L. Herman
Chief, Support Services Bureau
Maryland State Police
Rev. Debra Hickman
President/CEO
Sisters Together And Reaching, Inc. (STAR)
Tina Hike-Hubbard
Senior Director, Mid-Atlantic
Enterprise Community Partners
Kristine K. Howanski
Attorney
Howanski, Meadows & Erdman
MaryBeth Hyland
Founder/Chief Visionary
SparkVision
Tracy Imm
Director, Public Affairs
Maryland Insurance Administration
|Ngozi Irondi-Azubike
Executive Vice President
OBAN Corporation
D’Ana E. Johnson
Senior Counsel
Bonner Kiernan Trebach Crociata, LLP
Dr. Rita Rastogi Kalyani
Associate Professor of Medicine
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Dr. Shohreh A. Kaynama
Dean
Towson University College of Business
& Economics
Marguerite O. Kelley
Vice President of Philanthropy
Sheppard Pratt Health System
Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum
Managing Partner
Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP
Bonnie Krosin
Financial Advisor
Morgan Stanley
Sharon Kroupa
Partner
Venable LLP
Bonnie N. Luna
Chairman
The Magi Fund, Inc.
Ganesha Martin
Chief, Department of Justice Compliance &
Accountability and External Affairs
Baltimore Police Department
Robin McKinney
Director
Maryland CASH Campaign
Jennifer Meyer
CEO
Betamore
Karen C. Miller
Executive Vice President/CFO/COO
John Templeton Foundation
Robin Motter-Mast, D.O.
Medical Director of Primary Care
Department Chairman of Family Medicine
GBMC
Kathleen M. Murphy
President/CEO
Maryland Bankers Association
Hon. Karen Murphy Jensen
Senior Judge
Maryland Judiciary
Martha Nathanson
Vice President, Government Relations
and Community Development
LifeBridge Health
Candace Breland Osunsade
SVP, Chief Administrative Officer
National Aquarium
Cecilia B. Paizs
Mediator/Attorney
The Mediation Center/SIEGELLAW
Del. Edith J. Patterson
Maryland House of Delegates
Katherine Pinkard
President
Pinkard Properties
June A. Poole
Vice President/Treasurer
Harford Mutual Insurance Company
Cynthia Blake Sanders
Attorney
Baker Donelson
Ronnie Lapinsky Sax
Senior Portfolio Management Director
Morgan Stanley
Dr. Kim Schatzel
President
Towson University
Marianne Schmitt Hellauer
Partner
DLA Piper
Nichelle D. Schoultz
Office of Rep. Anthony Brown
Stephanie L. Shack
Senior Vice President/Associate General Counsel
Corporate Office Properties Trust
Indira K. Sharma
Special Counsel
Saul Ewing LLP
Michele A Shermak, MD, FACS
Surgeon/Owner
The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland
Jane Frankel Sims
Founder/Managing Attorney
Frankel Sims Law
Michelle Daugherty Siri
Executive Director
The Women’s Law Center of Maryland
Angela H. Spencer
Counselor
Frederick County Government
Denise A Sullivan
Principal
Urban Green Environmental, LLC
Courtney A. Thomas
Executive Director
Allegany County Human Resources
Development Commission, Inc.
Faith Thomas
Senior Vice President/General Counsel
Enterprise Community Partners, Inc.
Sherita Thomas
Manager, T. Rowe Price Foundation
- Rowe Price
Dr. Joan Tilghman
Chairperson, DNP Program
Helene Fuld School of Nursing
Coppin State University
Salli J. Ward
President
Wonderful Wardrobes
- Courtney Watson
Vice President
Rossmann-Hurt Hoffman
Dana Weckesser
CEO/Founder
Global Health Partnerships Consulting
Laura E Weeldreyer
Chief Program Officer
Talent Development Secondary,
Johns Hopkins University
Elizabeth Weglein
CEO
Elizabeth Cooney Care Network
Dr. Leana Wen
Health Commissioner
Baltimore City Health Department
Alicia Lynn Wilson
Vice President of Community Affairs/Legal Advisor
Sagamore Development Company
Sky Woodward
Partner
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Michelle Wright
Senior Vice President, Human Resources
CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Dr. Marylou Yam
President
Notre Dame of Maryland University
Julianne S. Zimmer
Founder/ President
ReLove Animals, Inc.
Circle of Excellence:
Alison Gates Brown
Senior Vice President/Chief Strategy Officer
University of Maryland Medical System
Carol Coughlin
Founder/CEO
Bottomline Growth Strategies, Inc.
Mary Hastler
CEO
Harford County Public Library
Maria Johnson Darby
Director of Development
& External Relations
Keswick
Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan
Maryland State Senate
Hon. Nicole Pastore-Klein
Judge
Baltimore City District Court
Joan Webb Scornaienchi
Executive Director
HC DrugFree
Terry D. Sherman Ralston
Founder/President/CEO
Delmarva Trailer Sales and Rentals, Inc.
Bonnie B. Stein
President/CEO
Jemma Financial Services
Jemma Everyday
Karen T. Syrylo
CPA/Owner
Karen T. Syrylo, CPA
Michele Bresnick Walsh
Member
Gordon Feinblatt LLC