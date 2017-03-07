2017 Top 100 Women named by The Daily Record

The Daily Record today announced its 2017 Top 100 Women.

A record number of 435 women were nominated this year for the statewide honor. Nominees were asked to complete an application outlining their educational and career history, professional and community involvement, corporate and nonprofit board memberships, and mentoring experience. They were encouraged to submit letters of recommendation from those who are familiar with their professional, volunteer and mentoring accomplishments.

Eleven women will be inducted into the Circle of Excellence, which means they will receive the award for a third and final time.

“Maryland’s Top 100 Women have achieved amazing accomplishments in their careers, but to be honored as a Top 100 Woman requires more than just career success,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “She must be an exemplary citizen, committed to her community, creating change and growing the next generation of leaders through active mentoring. The Daily Record is pleased to recognize these leaders.”

The awards program will be held April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore. For information about tickets and sponsorships, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.

Since 1996, Top 100 Women has recognized outstanding women leaders who are not only leading the way professionally but are dedicating their time and energy to community work as well as mentoring.

Here are this year’s honorees:

Katie Allston, LCSW-C

Executive Director

Marian House, Inc.

Amy E. Askew

Principal

Kramon & Graham, P.A.

Debra Reznick Attman

Realtor

Long and Foster Real Estate

Mythili “Lee” Bachu

President/CEO

United Retirement Plan Consultants

and MGA Consultants, Inc.

Zoa D. Barnes

Partner

Hill, Barnes & McInerney, LLC

Angie Barnett

President/CEO

Better Business Bureau Serving Greater MD

Walakewon Blegay

Staff Attorney

DC Nurses Association

Dr. Mary Way Bolt

President

Cecil College

Tammy Brumwell Bresnahan

Director of Advocacy

AARP

Rev. Lettie Moses Carr, Esq.

Chaplain

Maryland Correctional Institution for Women/First Baptist Church of Glenarden

Nona Carroll

State Program Director

Maryland Business Roundtable for Education

Karen S. Cherry

Vice President, Office Leasing

The Howard Hughes Corporation

Tina M. Corner

Founder

LXCouncil (Leader Exchange Council)

Corryne Deliberto

Executive Director

Community Law in Action (CLIA)

Cari DeSantis

President/CEO

Melwood

Kimberly Conway Dumpson, Esq., CFRE

Executive Vice President/Chief of Staff

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Margaret Dunkle

Chair

Harriet Elizabeth Brown Commemoration Task Force

Lynette Maria Entzian

Vice President

LLF, Inc.

Kirsten M. Eriksson

Principal

Miles & Stockbridge P.C.

Christine Espenshade

Managing Director, Capital Markets

JLL

Hon. Deborah Sweet Eyler

Maryland Court of Special Appeals

Susan Finlayson

Senior Vice President, Operations

Mercy Medical Center

Christina Fitts

President

Arrise Consulting Enterprise, LLC

Barbara Gassaway

President/CEO

The Research Group &

Observation Baltimore

Julie Gaver

Owner

Julie Gaver Training & Development

Elizabeth A Green, Esq.

Member

Pessin Katz Law

Dominica Groom

Senior Director, Global Sustainability

& Supplier Diversity

Marriott International, Inc.

Susan M. Hahn

Founder/President

HobbleJog Foundation

and Swan Consulting Group, Inc.

Jackie Harris

President/CEO

Integrace

Zaneilia Harris

President

Harris and Harris Wealth

Management Group

Nicole L. Harrison, M. Ed., M.S.

Special Education Transition Support

Montgomery County Public School System

and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Del. Anne Healey

Maryland House of Delegates

Hon. Wanda Keyes Heard

Circuit Court for Baltimore City

Beth Hehir

Vice President, Business Banking

M&T Bank

Lt. Col. Laura L. Herman

Chief, Support Services Bureau

Maryland State Police

Rev. Debra Hickman

President/CEO

Sisters Together And Reaching, Inc. (STAR)

Tina Hike-Hubbard

Senior Director, Mid-Atlantic

Enterprise Community Partners

Kristine K. Howanski

Attorney

Howanski, Meadows & Erdman

MaryBeth Hyland

Founder/Chief Visionary

SparkVision

Tracy Imm

Director, Public Affairs

Maryland Insurance Administration

Ngozi Irondi-Azubike

Executive Vice President

OBAN Corporation

D’Ana E. Johnson

Senior Counsel

Bonner Kiernan Trebach Crociata, LLP

Dr. Rita Rastogi Kalyani

Associate Professor of Medicine

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Dr. Shohreh A. Kaynama

Dean

Towson University College of Business

& Economics

Marguerite O. Kelley

Vice President of Philanthropy

Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sharon Krevor-Weisbaum

Managing Partner

Brown, Goldstein & Levy, LLP

Bonnie Krosin

Financial Advisor

Morgan Stanley

Sharon Kroupa

Partner

Venable LLP

Bonnie N. Luna

Chairman

The Magi Fund, Inc.

Ganesha Martin

Chief, Department of Justice Compliance &

Accountability and External Affairs

Baltimore Police Department

Robin McKinney

Director

Maryland CASH Campaign

Jennifer Meyer

CEO

Betamore

Karen C. Miller

Executive Vice President/CFO/COO

John Templeton Foundation

Robin Motter-Mast, D.O.

Medical Director of Primary Care

Department Chairman of Family Medicine

GBMC

Kathleen M. Murphy

President/CEO

Maryland Bankers Association

Hon. Karen Murphy Jensen

Senior Judge

Maryland Judiciary

Martha Nathanson

Vice President, Government Relations

and Community Development

LifeBridge Health

Candace Breland Osunsade

SVP, Chief Administrative Officer

National Aquarium

Cecilia B. Paizs

Mediator/Attorney

The Mediation Center/SIEGELLAW

Del. Edith J. Patterson

Maryland House of Delegates

Katherine Pinkard

President

Pinkard Properties

June A. Poole

Vice President/Treasurer

Harford Mutual Insurance Company

Cynthia Blake Sanders

Attorney

Baker Donelson

Ronnie Lapinsky Sax

Senior Portfolio Management Director

Morgan Stanley

Dr. Kim Schatzel

President

Towson University

Marianne Schmitt Hellauer

Partner

DLA Piper

Nichelle D. Schoultz

Office of Rep. Anthony Brown

Stephanie L. Shack

Senior Vice President/Associate General Counsel

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Indira K. Sharma

Special Counsel

Saul Ewing LLP

Michele A Shermak, MD, FACS

Surgeon/Owner

The Plastic Surgery Center of Maryland

Jane Frankel Sims

Founder/Managing Attorney

Frankel Sims Law

Michelle Daugherty Siri

Executive Director

The Women’s Law Center of Maryland

Angela H. Spencer

Counselor

Frederick County Government

Denise A Sullivan

Principal

Urban Green Environmental, LLC

Courtney A. Thomas

Executive Director

Allegany County Human Resources

Development Commission, Inc.

Faith Thomas

Senior Vice President/General Counsel

Enterprise Community Partners, Inc.

Sherita Thomas

Manager, T. Rowe Price Foundation

Rowe Price

Dr. Joan Tilghman

Chairperson, DNP Program

Helene Fuld School of Nursing

Coppin State University

Salli J. Ward

President

Wonderful Wardrobes

Courtney Watson

Vice President

Rossmann-Hurt Hoffman

Dana Weckesser

CEO/Founder

Global Health Partnerships Consulting

Laura E Weeldreyer

Chief Program Officer

Talent Development Secondary,

Johns Hopkins University

Elizabeth Weglein

CEO

Elizabeth Cooney Care Network

Dr. Leana Wen

Health Commissioner

Baltimore City Health Department

Alicia Lynn Wilson

Vice President of Community Affairs/Legal Advisor

Sagamore Development Company

Sky Woodward

Partner

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Michelle Wright

Senior Vice President, Human Resources

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Dr. Marylou Yam

President

Notre Dame of Maryland University

Julianne S. Zimmer

Founder/ President

ReLove Animals, Inc.

Circle of Excellence:

Alison Gates Brown

Senior Vice President/Chief Strategy Officer

University of Maryland Medical System

Carol Coughlin

Founder/CEO

Bottomline Growth Strategies, Inc.

Mary Hastler

CEO

Harford County Public Library

Maria Johnson Darby

Director of Development

& External Relations

Keswick

Sen. Cheryl C. Kagan

Maryland State Senate

Hon. Nicole Pastore-Klein

Judge

Baltimore City District Court

Joan Webb Scornaienchi

Executive Director

HC DrugFree

Terry D. Sherman Ralston

Founder/President/CEO

Delmarva Trailer Sales and Rentals, Inc.

Bonnie B. Stein

President/CEO

Jemma Financial Services

Jemma Everyday

Karen T. Syrylo

CPA/Owner

Karen T. Syrylo, CPA

Michele Bresnick Walsh

Member

Gordon Feinblatt LLC