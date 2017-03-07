Quantcast

Cushman & Wakefield to pay $100K to settle EEOC disability suit

Firm also has to institute new policies on reasonable accomodations

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 7, 2017

Baltimore real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield will pay $100,000 to settle a federal disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming the firm fired an employee who was diagnosed with breast cancer instead of providing her with accommodations. Toi Patterson had worked in the firm’s Columbia office as an administrator for nine ...

