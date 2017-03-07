FEATURED MOVER | Michelle Barrera, Chase Brexton

Michelle Barrera, RN, JD, FACHE has been chosen as the new chief operations officer for Chase Brexton Health Care.

Barrera joins Chase Brexton from Legacy Community Health in Houston, one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers, where she was vice president of clinical operations. Like Chase Brexton, Legacy was founded in the LGBT community in the late 1970s.

When she begins work in late February, Barrera will take over for interim President of Operations Joseph Lavelle and will oversee day-to-day operations of Chase Brexton’s five centers in Mt. Vernon, Columbia, Easton, Glen Burnie and Randallstown as well as the student health center at MICA.

Barrera is a registered nurse and has previously worked for several Houston-area health care systems and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

ABOUT MICHELLE BARRERA

Education:

Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law, Austin, Texas, 2003; Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Houston, 2000; Diploma in Nursing from Somerville Hospital School of Nursing, Somerville, Massachusetts, 1995.

What’s at the top of your agenda for Chase Brexton this year?

Listening is my highest priority—listening to the providers, staff, and members of the community. Listening will be crucial so that I may come to fully understand what has happened over the past year that led to the unionization of approximately a quarter of Chase Brexton’s staff. I believe that it is time begin the healing process. I hope to offer a proverbial olive branch to open the dialogue with staff members so that we may all work together to continue providing high quality health care to the communities we serve and to increase access for those who need our care.

If you had not chosen health care as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I’ve always been focused on health care since I was old enough to volunteer as a teenager as a candy-striper at a small community hospital in my hometown. Even when I went off to law school, I knew I would continue to be health care focused. However, posed with this question, I would have to say that I love to entertain and host events. So I think that I may have pursued a career in development and fundraising for non-profit organizations. I admire those that devote themselves to ensuring that non-profit organizations continue to thrive and serve.

Favorite vacation:

It is hard to choose just one, because I love to travel! However, for my “bar trip” (after I sat for the bar exam, but before I started at Vinson & Elkins, LLP) my husband and I traveled to the Tahitian Islands of Moorea and Bora Bora. By far, it was the most spectacular scuba diving trip of my life.

When I want to relax, I …:

I make time for yoga, both Hatha and Vinyasa. Practicing yoga helps me find my center, rebalance and refocus.

Favorite movie:

“The Princess Bride.” I can watch that movie over and over and it still makes me laugh. My favorite line is when Vizzini keeps using the word “inconceivable” and Inigo Montoya replies, “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” I can’t even keep a straight face just repeating those lines.

Favorite quotation:

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” –Maya Angelou. It is so important to me to recognize the potential impact your words and actions may have on another person. Facilitating or allowing another person to feel heard, respected, understood is invaluable to both the listener and the speaker, in my opinion.

