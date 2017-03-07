LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Barley Snyder, a regional law firm of 70+ attorneys with five offices in South Central PA, has an excellent opportunity for a Litigation Associate in our York Office.

We are looking for an entrepreneurial attorney interested in developing a diverse Practice with immediate significant client contact. The successful candidate will be a attorney who will primarily work in the area of Litigation (1-3 years of experience), preferably within a mid-size to large firm setting. The Associate will have the ability to work in other areas such as Corporate, Real Estate and Trusts & Estates. Seeking a self-starter with strong analytical and writing skills, strong academic credentials and excellent work ethic. A candidate with ties to the Central PA community and MD Bar admission in addition to PA preferred.

Barley Snyder is a well-established, full service law firm with a commitment to and partnership with our clients. Our Practice Excellence® initiative is an ongoing effort by everyone in our firm to constantly increase our capacity to provide excellent service, professional quality and outstanding value to our clients and this initiative has been recognized in several recent legal publications. We offer a collegial working environment and competitive salary and benefits package. Send resume and salary requirements to hr@barley.com EOE