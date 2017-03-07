Quantcast

Baltimore prosecutors drop case involving arrested officers

By: Associated Press March 7, 2017

Baltimore prosecutors dropped a case against a former anti-violence worker that involved officers who last week were federally indicted for robbing citizens, faking police reports and defrauding the police department for overtime they didn't work. The Baltimore Sun reports that prosecutors on Monday dropped a gun possession case against Albert Brown, a former Safe Streets outreach ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo