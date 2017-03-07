Quantcast

Nominee for Md. education board questioned on court record

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 7, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A nominee to the Maryland State Board of Education faced tough questions Monday about a record of traffic offenses, including a driving under the influence of alcohol charge, and thousands of dollars in unpaid state taxes. Brandon Cooper appeared before the Senate Executive Nominations Committee, which is considering his nomination by Republican Gov. Larry ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo