Quantcast

Calvert man the millionth Marylander to file taxes this year

By: Associated Press March 7, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The state of Maryland has processed more than one million tax returns so far this tax season. The office of Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said in a statement Monday that the one millionth return was submitted by a tax filer in Calvert County. The office says that last year it processed 3.2 million personal income ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo