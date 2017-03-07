Quantcast

Rosenstein won’t commit to Russia recusal

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker March 7, 2017

WASHINGTON — Rod J. Rosenstein, the pick for the No. 2 position at the Justice Department, said Tuesday that he was not aware of any requirement that he recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. But he said he was open to appointing a special counsel to look into the ...

