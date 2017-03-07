Quantcast

Southwest Partnership announces Impact Award winners

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2017

  Southwest Partnership, a coalition of seven neighborhood associations and six anchor institutions in southwest Baltimore, honored four individuals for their contributions to the community with the organization’s inaugural Community Impact Awards. The inaugural recipients are: Jane A. Buccheri; Troy Staton, owner of New Beginnings Barbership; Dwayne Hess, founder of Clay Pots; and Bill McLennan, executive director of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo