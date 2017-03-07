Quantcast

Rockville-based Standard Solar acquired by Canadian energy company

By: Tim Curtis March 7, 2017

Rockville’s Standard Solar has been acquired by Gaz Métro, a Canadian energy company. Standard Solar specializes in the development and financing of commercial solar projects, focusing on distributed generation solar. Typical clients include businesses, universities and governments. The company will remain based in Rockville under the name Standard Solar, and it expects to grow and hire ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo