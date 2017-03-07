Urgent care centers offer Md. retailers new opportunity

Share this: Email

As suburban shopping centers feel the pinch of internet shopping in some sectors, “doc-in-a-box” facilities in Maryland increasingly provide steady tenants for brick-and-mortar retail spaces. On Tuesday, Bel Air-based ExpressCare announced the opening of its latest location in Mount Airy. The center, at 504 E. Ridgeville Blvd., is ExpressCare’s 30th location across Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. ExpressCare, ...