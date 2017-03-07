Quantcast

White House counsel’s office staffing up team of lawyers

By: Associated Press Julie Bycowicz March 7, 2017

WASHINGTON — The White House is staffing up its team of lawyers as it prepares for a complicated mix of ethics issues and policy fights ahead. The Office of the White House Counsel has hired 26 attorneys, according to a staffing memo reviewed by The Associated Press. The team includes four attorneys who had been with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo