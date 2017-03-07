Quantcast

With STEM designation, Towson international students can work longer in US

By: Tim Curtis March 7, 2017

International students in Towson University’s Master of Science in marketing intelligence program wanted a change. When they graduated, the students wanted to be able to hone their skills in the United States before they returned to their home country. “Obviously, when you are coming from a country, you know more about the process than those already ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo