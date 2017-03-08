Anna S. Sholl | Pessin Katz

Anna S. Sholl, previously a summer associate with Pessin Katz Law, P.A., has rejoined the firm as an associate.

Sholl was a summer associate with PK Law in 2013 and accepted a position as an associate upon graduation.

Returning to PK Law, Anna focuses her practice on corporate/business law, insurance coverage, commercial litigation, and general litigation.

Prior to practicing law, Sholl held a managerial position at a fortune 500 company where she gained valuable leadership and management skills as well as insight into the many legal issues faced by businesses. She has found that this experience provides her with a unique perspective and approach to her practice.

Her previous professional experience led her to the University of Baltimore School of Law where she excelled academically, and served as a Rule 16 Attorney for the Community Development Clinic working with local nonprofits and cooperatives.

