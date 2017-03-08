Quantcast

NTSB: Cruise ship approached pier too fast in gangway crash

By: Associated Press March 8, 2017

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board says a cruise ship returning from the Bahamas last year approached a Baltimore pier too quickly and at too steep an angle before it struck a gangway and caused nearly $2.1 million in damage. An accident brief released Tuesday finds that the Carnival Pride's staff captain, the second in ...

