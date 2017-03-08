Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – March 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2017

Court of Special Appeals Family Law, Jurisdiction: The circuit court had jurisdiction to resolve a child custody dispute between unmarried parents even when the parents were sharing a household, and, therefore, the judgment of the circuit court dismissing for lack of subject matter jurisdiction the father's petition for custody was reversed and the case was remanded ...

