REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Maple Lawn office receives LEED recognition

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 8, 2017

Greenebaum Enterprises and St. Johns Properties’ 123,000-square-foot Class A office building at 8115 Maple Lawn Drive in the Maple Lawn mixed-use development has been awarded LEED Gold certification. The award is given for the property’s core and shell meeting green and sustainable construction requirements. Environmentally friendly features on the property include high-energy HVAC units, double-pane insulated glass ...
