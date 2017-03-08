Quantcast

Grand jury indicts former Md. delegate in bribery case

By: Staff and Wire Reports March 8, 2017

GREENBELT — A grand jury has indicted a former state delegate on bribery charges in a case involving liquor sales in Prince George's County. Democrat Michael Vaughn of Bowie resigned less than an hour before this year's legislative session started, citing "health challenges." The U.S. attorney's office Wednesday says Vaughn will make an appearance Wednesday afternoon in ...

