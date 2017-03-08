Quantcast

Md. deputy suspended after profane Facebook post about teens’ deaths

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate March 8, 2017

A Maryland law enforcement officer has been suspended after a comment he posted on his personal Facebook page about teenagers who were killed last week in a crash. The officer with the Charles County Sheriff's Office wrote "F--- 'em, shouldn't have been driving that fast." The comment was reported to administrators by the public and other ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo