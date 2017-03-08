Quantcast

Maryland Senate OKs energy efficiency bill

By: Associated Press March 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has approved a measure to require the state's five largest electric utilities to provide customers with energy-efficiency programs and services to cut energy consumption by 2 percent a year. The Senate voted 32-14 for the bill Tuesday, along party lines. The House passed a similar bill last week 92-46. The measure extends ...

