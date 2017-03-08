Quantcast

Maryland bill would gradually raise minimum wage to $15

By: Associated Press March 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's minimum wage would rise to $15 over several years under a measure before state lawmakers. Del. Jeffrey Waldstreicher, a Montgomery County Democrat, outlined the bill Tuesday before a House committee. Maryland's minimum wage is now set to reach $9.25 an hour in July and increase to $10.10 in July of 2018. The bill would ...

