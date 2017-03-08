Quantcast

Stevenson chooses Hirshman as new president

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2017

Stevenson University has chosen Elliot Hirshman, currently the president of San Diego State University, as its new president, the school announced Wednesday. Sevenson's Board of Trustees said that Hirshman will take over on July 1, succeeding former President Kevin J. Manning who has retired and interim President Claire E. Moore. “The Board of Trustees is confident that Dr. ...

