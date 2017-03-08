Quantcast

Towson Trader Joe’s to celebrate relocation

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 8, 2017

The new Trader Joe’s location in Towson at the Shops at Kenilworth is scheduled to celebrate its relocation on March 17. The 13,000-square-foot location provides an additional 600 square feet of space for the grocer. Do you have real estate news to share? Contact Adam Bednar at adam.bednar@thedailyrecord.com.
