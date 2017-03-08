Towson Trader Joe’s to celebrate relocation

Share this: Email

The new Trader Joe’s location in Towson at the Shops at Kenilworth is scheduled to celebrate its relocation on March 17. The 13,000-square-foot location provides an additional 600 square feet of space for the grocer. Do you have real estate news to share? Contact Adam Bednar at adam.bednar@thedailyrecord.com.