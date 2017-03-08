Quantcast

Vigilante Coffee Co. plans College Park location

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 8, 2017

Vigilante Coffee Co. is set to open its second location late this year in College Park. The company will lease currently vacant space at 8200 Baltimore Ave., across from the University of Maryland, College Park campus. The relocation is part of the university’s Greater College Park initiative, a $2 billion public-private partnership aimed at breathing new ...
