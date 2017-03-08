Quantcast

Warren elected to Walker & Dunlop board

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 8, 2017

Bethesda-based Walker & Dunlop has elected Michael Warren to the commercial real estate finance company’s board of directors as an independent director. Warren is the managing principal and chief executive of Albright Stonebridge Group. He also previously served as a senior adviser in the White House Presidential Personnel Office during the administration of President Barack Obama. “I ...
