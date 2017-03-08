Quantcast

Maryland Democrats to announce women’s health initiative

By: Associated Press March 8, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Leading Maryland Democrats are scheduled to announce a women's health care initiative. House Speaker Michael Busch is set to join House and Senate leaders at the announcement Wednesday morning. It's being described as a major initiative to protect women's health care.

