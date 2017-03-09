Donald Lilley | Visit Baltimore

Donald Lilley has been named manager of information systems and technology with Visit Baltimore.

He will be responsible for the overall direction, support and maintenance of all information technology functions throughout the organization. He also assists the research department with CRM database management and reporting.

Lilley most recently worked as the IT manager for the mid-Atlantic region of an automotive group, where he implemented IT infrastructure for new acquisitions and maintained IT and server operations for existing dealerships. Lilley is a graduate of the University of Delaware, with a Bachelor of Science in operations management.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.