Quantcast

HopkinsLocal hires 304, spends $55.5M in minority contracts

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 9, 2017

Johns Hopkins Thursday unveiled results from the first year of its HopkinsLocal initiative launched in 2015 in part to boost its construction spending with minority, women-owned or disadvantaged businesses. On a conference call with reporters on Thursday, officials from Johns Hopkins Medical System and Johns Hopkins University said they’ve committed $55.5 million in construction spending with ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo