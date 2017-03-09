Jennifer Amato, Jon Price and Dan Jansen | Cool Kids Campaign

Jennifer Amato, a director with SC&H Group; Jon Price, a portfolio manager with Brown Advisory; and Dan Jansen, former Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater and founder of the Dan Jansen Foundation, have been named as advisers on the board of directors of the Cool Kids Campaign.

The trio will provide his input as Cool Kids Campaign provides free services to pediatric oncology patients and their families to improve their quality of living socially, academically and emotionally.

