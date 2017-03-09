Quantcast

Jennifer Amato, Jon Price and Dan Jansen | Cool Kids Campaign

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017

From top, Jennifer Amato, Jon Price and Dan Jansen

From top, Jennifer Amato, Jon Price and Dan Jansen

Jennifer Amato, a director with SC&H Group; Jon Price, a portfolio manager with Brown Advisory; and Dan Jansen, former Olympic gold medal-winning speed skater and founder of the Dan Jansen Foundation, have been named as advisers on the board of directors of the Cool Kids Campaign.

The trio will provide his input as Cool Kids Campaign provides free services to pediatric oncology patients and their families to improve their quality of living socially, academically and emotionally.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo