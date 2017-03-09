Kasey Borden | Visit Baltimore

Kasey Borden has been named executive assistant to the president and CEO of Visit Baltimore.

As executive assistant, Borden is responsible for supporting Visit Baltimore’s president and CEO with meeting and travel arrangements, preparing reports and presentations, screening correspondence, and other administrative duties.

Borden joined Visit Baltimore in July 2016 as convention services assistant. She previously worked as an associate project manager at Data Recognition Corporation in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Borden graduated from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science in liberal studies.

