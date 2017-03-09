Quantcast

Cumberland to end mutual aid for ambulance calls

By: Associated Press March 9, 2017

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland officials have voted to end standing agreements for mutual aid between the city and Allegany County for emergency ambulance calls. The Cumberland Times-News reports that the mayor and city council voted Tuesday to terminate the agreement due to concerns about city ambulances responding to distant calls. City Administrator Jeff Rhodes told the newspaper that ...

