Md. Sen. Richard Madaleno considering run for governor

By: Associated Press March 9, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland state Sen. Richard Madaleno says he's considering running for governor. The Montgomery County Democrat said Wednesday he is giving some thought to running for the Democratic nomination next year to take on Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. He says he believes Maryland needs "an optimistic vision for rebuilding" the state. Madaleno has been a senator since ...

