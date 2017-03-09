Quantcast

Montgomery County officials to discuss bus rapid transit

By: Associated Press March 9, 2017

ROCKVILLE — Montgomery County officials are holding a rare joint session to talk about the planned Bus Rapid Transit system. The Montgomery County Council, the mayor of Rockville and the Gaithersburg City Council will meet Thursday. Planning for the system is taking place in stages involving various routes. It would use specialized vehicles running mostly on dedicated ...

