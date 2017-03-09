The other ‘Road Kill Bill’: This one is about dead animals

ANNAPOLIS -- After months of Gov. Larry Hogan publicly criticizing a transportation transparency law last year that he refers to as the “Road Kill Bill,” one lawmaker has introduced his own interpretation. Del. Marc Korman, D-Montgomery, decided a bill was needed that takes the Republican governor’s nickname -- which has been panned by Democrats -- and ...