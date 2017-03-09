Quantcast

The other ‘Road Kill Bill’: This one is about dead animals

By: Capital News Service Cara Newcomer March 9, 2017

ANNAPOLIS -- After months of Gov. Larry Hogan publicly criticizing a transportation transparency law last year that he refers to as the “Road Kill Bill,” one lawmaker has introduced his own interpretation. Del. Marc Korman, D-Montgomery, decided a bill was needed that takes the Republican governor’s nickname -- which has been panned by Democrats -- and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo