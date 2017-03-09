Sandra Jo Wilson | Abt Associates

Sandra Jo Wilson, Ph.D., has been named principal associate of social and economic policy, with a focus on educational research, with Abt Associates.

Wilson is an internationally known expert in research synthesis and meta-analysis, and has conducted systematic reviews of educational programs, most notably on school-based violence prevention and high school dropout programs.

She joins Abt from Vanderbilt University where she served as the associate director of the Peabody Research Institute and research assistant professor.

For the past four years, Wilson has served as a senior methodologist for the Institute of Education Sciences’ What Works Clearinghouse. Prior to her work at Peabody Research Institute, Wilson led and supported projects at the Center for Evaluation Research and Methodology, also at Vanderbilt. Since 2010, Wilson has served as the editor for the Campbell Collaboration Education Coordinating Group.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.