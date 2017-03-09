Sean P. Hughes | Miller, Miller

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2017

hughes-sean-miller-miller-cambyMiller, Miller & Canby has hired Sean P. Hughes as an attorney in the firm’s land use group.

Hughes’ career includes 20 years of legal and wireless telecommunications experience, including handling public relations and affairs matters on behalf of a Fortune 50 company throughout the United States. He has represented clients in land use and zoning matters throughout the mid-Atlantic area and in litigation matters in Maryland and the District of Columbia.

 

