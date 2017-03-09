Quantcast

Liberal groups warn Senate Democrats not to back Gorsuch

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman March 9, 2017

WASHINGTON — Liberal groups that oppose Judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation to the Supreme Court are telling Democratic senators to oppose him or face the consequences. The groups on Thursday formed "The People's Defense," billed as a massive grassroots campaign to defeat Gorsuch's nomination in the Republican-controlled Senate. The leaders of the efforts said in a telephone news ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo