Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Armed with lobbyist, 10-year-old Md. boy rocks on

By: Bryan P. Sears David Shore wants lawmakers to make chromite Md.'s official mineral March 10, 2017

David Shore was by far the smallest person in the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee Tuesday. But if anyone underestimated the boy from Bethesda they soon had their mistaken impression corrected. This was not the first time before a committee in Annapolis for Shore, who is asking the General Assembly to designate an official state mineral. ...

